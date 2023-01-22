ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

