Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 126,123 shares.The stock last traded at $66.60 and had previously closed at $65.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading

