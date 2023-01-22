Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT Raised to €85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($102.17) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($112.72) to €91.50 ($99.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Euronext Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

