Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.83. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

