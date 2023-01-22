Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

