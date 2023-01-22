Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

