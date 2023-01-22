FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.30

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $28.79. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 5,799 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 21.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

