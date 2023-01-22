FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.30

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $28.79. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 5,799 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 21.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.