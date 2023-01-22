Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

