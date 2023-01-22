Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

