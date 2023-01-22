Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

