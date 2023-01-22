Financial Comparison: Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cue Biopharma and Harrow Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 315.47%. Harrow Health has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Harrow Health.

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Harrow Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $14.94 million 10.05 -$44.16 million N/A N/A Harrow Health $72.48 million 5.38 -$18.01 million ($0.83) -17.35

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -500.66% -77.78% -55.86% Harrow Health -25.50% -11.57% -0.79%

Summary

Harrow Health beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.