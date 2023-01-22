Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 110,468 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,468 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

