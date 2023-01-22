Financial Review: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 0.83 $177.98 million $4.39 5.15 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 18.17% 18.49% 10.50% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Sigma Designs on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

