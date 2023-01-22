Financial Review: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Studio City International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Studio City International.

This table compares Studio City International and Atour Lifestyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $106.87 million 7.17 -$302.00 million ($2.01) -3.44 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 11.02 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A -29.01% -8.16% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Studio City International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MCO Cotai Investments Limited.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

