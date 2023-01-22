Financial Review: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -843.35% -70.42% -56.01% AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Versus Systems and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,184.19%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 0.10 -$17.85 million ($7.26) -0.09 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.02 $8.42 million $0.03 58.35

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Versus Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

