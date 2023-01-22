Financial Survey: IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQE and Acerinox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $211.90 million 2.35 -$42.63 million N/A N/A Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.35 $676.59 million $2.02 2.67

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares IQE and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

IQE has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IQE and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 2 0 0 2.00 Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60

Acerinox has a consensus price target of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than IQE.

Summary

Acerinox beats IQE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

(Get Rating)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications. The company also provides photonics products, which include vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, a 3D sensing technology that enables facial recognition, gesture control, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and other advanced sensing applications; indium phosphide (InP) laser and detector wafers that powers high speed, 5G telecommunication, and data communication fiber optic networks; Gallium Nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaSb) for multicolor uLED displays; and a range of gallium antimonide (GaSb) and InP materials that enables high definition infrared imaging and sensing in security, health monitoring, and environmental applications. In addition, it offers substrate products, such as GaSb, InP, InAs, InSb, GaSb, CZT, custom size or geometry wafers, polycrystalline materials, high purity group iii/v source materials, and bespoke orientation substrates. Further, the company provides nanoimprint lithography services. The company serves in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. IQE plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Acerinox

(Get Rating)

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates. It also provides long products, which include steel and color coated wires, corrugated wires, hexagonal wire rods, bars, hot and cold rebars, decorticated bars, black bars, steel profiles, and corrugated hot rolls. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

