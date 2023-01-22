FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCBBF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.85) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.70 ($18.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
Shares of FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinecoBank Banca Fineco (FCBBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.