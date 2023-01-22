First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$208.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Insiders have sold a total of 23,344 shares of company stock valued at $292,902 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

