First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday.

TSE:FR opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,020. In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. Insiders have sold a total of 23,344 shares of company stock valued at $292,902 over the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

