First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.0 %
TSE:FR opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41.
Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,020. In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. Insiders have sold a total of 23,344 shares of company stock valued at $292,902 over the last 90 days.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.