First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

FR stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,593.33.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$208.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,344 shares of company stock valued at $292,902.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

