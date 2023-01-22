First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 410,572 shares.The stock last traded at $130.82 and had previously closed at $129.60.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 534,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 217,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

