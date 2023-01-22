Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.