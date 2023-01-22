FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 263,485 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

