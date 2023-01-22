Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Up to $58.96

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.96, but opened at $60.88. Formula One Group shares last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 1,708 shares traded.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

