Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Up to $66.11

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.11, but opened at $69.10. Formula One Group shares last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 11,578 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.