Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,102 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.94.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

