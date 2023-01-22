Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 638,625 shares.The stock last traded at $145.42 and had previously closed at $146.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

