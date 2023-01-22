Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $11.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

FUSN stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

