Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $51.68

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.68, but opened at $53.74. Futu shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 11,515 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

