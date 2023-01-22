FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MZDAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MZDAY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

