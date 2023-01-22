GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $22.81. GDS shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1,492 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

GDS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

