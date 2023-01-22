Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $53.36 on Friday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.