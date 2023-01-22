Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Gentex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 834,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

