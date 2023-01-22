Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.39

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 5558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

