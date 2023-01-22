Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.10. Getty Images shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

About Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

