Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

