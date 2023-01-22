GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of analysts have commented on GDRX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

GoodRx stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

