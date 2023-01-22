Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $102.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,669.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.