Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) versus Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Critical Analysis

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -480.17% -76.14% Clever Leaves -352.99% -44.71% -32.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 1 2 7 0 2.60 Clever Leaves 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gossamer Bio and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 415.08%. Clever Leaves has a consensus target price of $3.14, indicating a potential upside of 630.50%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Clever Leaves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$234.00 million ($2.89) -0.69 Clever Leaves $15.37 million 1.23 -$45.73 million ($2.00) -0.21

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clever Leaves beats Gossamer Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.