Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives $10.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNNF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.22) to €11.75 ($12.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.17) to €9.10 ($9.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

