Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,668 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $159.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

