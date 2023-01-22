Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 379 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Shares of TDY opened at $404.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.



