Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

AXON opened at $185.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at $421,857,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at $421,857,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,429 shares of company stock worth $18,596,402. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

