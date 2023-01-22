Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,507,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,298,014.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,507,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,298,014.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,426,203. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

IBKR stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

