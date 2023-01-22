Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 25,531 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.55.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $248.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $248.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

