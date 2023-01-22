Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 36,192 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $193.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

