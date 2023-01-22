Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 64,474 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,894. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

