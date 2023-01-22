Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,129 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.