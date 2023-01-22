Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 658 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

