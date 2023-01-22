Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 71,014 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,424,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 541,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

